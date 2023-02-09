On Feb. 6, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., made several stops in Kanawha County where she met with community leaders, lawmakers, students, and a military family.
First, Capito delivered remarks at the West Virginia Association of Counties’ legislative meeting. During her address, Capito spoke about the vital role county governments have throughout West Virginia, efforts to connect unserved and underserved areas of the state with reliable broadband, economic development, the Congressionally Directed Spending process, and more.
“It was an honor to address West Virginia Association of Counties’ legislative meeting today and thank each member for their service to their counties and communities, while also discussing important issues that West Virginians face at the local, state, and federal level. These individuals play important roles in their counties, and I look forward to continuing our work together to keep the momentum going in the year ahead,” Capito said.
“West Virginia Association of Counties appreciates Senator Capito’s commitment to our West Virginia counties. She works to maintain positive, working relationships with them and is always available to discuss issues of importance to local government when needed,” said Matt Harvey, Jefferson County prosecuting attorney, WVACo president.
Next, Capito spoke with eighth grade Youth In Government students about government, her political journey, and the importance of public service.
“I’m always inspired by the young people of our state and their potential, and Youth In Government students are no exception,” Capito said. “Today, we had a productive conversation about the importance of public service, and how to improve our state. Thanks to the hardworking leaders of the Youth In Government program, I am confident that these students will go on to accomplish some exciting things in the future.”
Capito also presented the Purple Heart and National Defense Service Medal to Jessica Courtney, who accepted the medals on behalf of her grandfather, Korean War Veteran James Schader who passed away in 1996.
According to the National Archives, Schader was wounded by missile fragments during the Korean War and spent time in a hospital in Zama, Japan, in November 1952. Upon returning home after his service, Schader never received his Purple Heart medal.
Schader’s granddaughter, also a veteran, contacted Capito to seek assistance with recovering her grandfather’s service medals, which were ultimately awarded posthumously.
“One of my greatest honors as a United States Senator is to help recover and present our veterans and their families with these hard-earned medals,” Capito said. “Mr. Schader selflessly served our country, and I’m so proud that my office could help his family recover his service medals, which help commemorate his bravery on the battlefield to preserve freedoms.”
In the afternoon, Capito traveled to the State Capitol where she visited with state and local leaders, and attended the State Legislative Women’s Caucus Luncheon. During the luncheon, Capito delivered remarks about serving as a female in politics, as well as the unique challenges associated with it. The purpose of the caucus is for women in the state legislature to join together as a bipartisan, bicameral group to build relationships and address policy.
“As the first female U.S. Senator for West Virginia, and a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, I enjoyed the opportunity to join with fellow female leaders at our State Capitol today and share our experiences,” Capito said.
“We have come a long way with female leadership at both the state and federal level, but we have a long way to go. These women have great ideas and solutions to help propel their communities forward, and I’m proud of the strides we’ve made together as women and the milestones we will surpass in the future.”
