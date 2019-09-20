Narrows Livestock Auction Market, Inc., in Narrows, Va. announce Sept. 17, their special calf sale totaled 360 head with sales at $227,369.30.
Steers: 200 to 400 pounds, $50 to $139; 401 to 600 pounds, $70 to $136; 601 to 800 pounds, $75 to $129.75; 801 to 1,199 pounds, $80 to $110.
Bulls: 200 to 400 pounds, $127 to $139; 401 to 600 pounds, $110 to $123; 601 to 800 pounds, $90 to $93.
Heifers: 200 to 400 pounds, $61 to $117; 401 to 600 pounds, $59 to $121; 601 to 800 pounds, $60 to $116.
Lot No. 1 telephone heifers averaging 610 at $126.50 and Lot No. 2 telephone heifers averaging 620 at $124.50.
Narrows Livestock has a sale every Saturday at 2 p.m. For more information call 540-726-2152.