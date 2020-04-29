Healing is a Choice workshop, Christian Resource Center. Call Ernie at 304-252-9494.

I Matter Group of CoDa, Encouraging Words Counseling, Lewisburg, call Kristy at 304-645-6655.

Restoration At Work, if problems with any mind-altering substance. Call 304-712-1359 or 304-222-6459.

Panic Disorder Support Group, call 304-877-5492 or 304-877-2407.

Women’s Discussion Group, call 304-574-0500.

Freedom Area Narcotics Anonymous meeting, call 1-800-766-4442.

AA meetings, for information call 304-252-9444 or 1-800-333-5051.

Alateen, 304-253-1441; Open Big Book discussion, call 304-253-8164, 304-255-4960.

Problem Gamblers Help Network of W.Va., call 1-800-GAMBLER help-line or (304) 1-800-522-4700.

Mountain State Centers for Independent Living need wheelchairs and other adaptive equipment for Loan Closet. Also referral service for sign language interpreting. Call 304-255-0122. 

