Project H.O.P.E., individuals and families struggling with addictions, contact the Heart of God Ministries, Beckley.
Divorced, Breakups, Can’t Cope Support Group, call 304-877-3855.
Narcotics Anonymous, call 304-466-3916.
Overeaters Anonymous, call 304-320-4760 or visit www.oa.org
Freedom Area of Narcotics Anonymous, call 1-800-766-4442.
AA, call 304-252-9444 or 1-800-333-5051.
Baby Closet, call 304-466-2226.
Ryan's Hope Grief Share Support, 6 p.m., Crab Orchard Baptist Church, Church office, 162 Glenview Road, call 304-252-2610 or 304-860-1042.
Be a 4-H leader in your community. Adults, contact your local WVU Extension Office, 322 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, or call 304-255-9321.
Adult Education/High School Equivalency Preparation Class, Raleigh County Adult Learning Center, 306 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., call 304-256-3964.
College students who need child care while advancing their education, call MountainHeart Child Care Resource and Referral at 304-253-7654 or visit http://mountainheartwv.org.
West Virginia Specialized Family Care Program, call 304-256-6930, ext. 78902.
WV Birth to Three, for more information or to make a referral, call 1-866-321-4728.
Problem Gamblers Help Network of WV, call 1-800-GAMBLER help-line or (304) 1-800-522-4700.
Birthright of Beckley, free pregnancy test, confidential, for appointment call 304-253-7656 or 1-800-550-4900.
Mountain State Centers for Independent Living needs wheelchairs and/or other adaptive equipment. For donations or their loan closet, call 304-255-0122.
Free hearing screening for senior citizens, call 304-438-6188 for appointment.
Teen-age pregnancy programs, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley.
