The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society is deeply saddened by the December passing of Dorothy Jean Boley, 99, of Hinton.
She was a Chesapeake & Ohio Railway retiree, avid supporter of the Clifton Forge-based historical organization, and a pillar at the Hinton Railroad Museum.
Born March 9, 1923, in Hinton, Boley was part of a World War II hiring wave on the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway that saw many women go to work for the railroad when huge numbers of male employees left their railroad jobs for the United States armed services.
She is believed to be the last living female wartime hire on the C&O Railway.
Like the well-known images of “Rosie the Riveter,” representing women who entered the blue-collar workforce when men enlisted to serve in various branches of the military, women like Boley also stepped up in clerical and operational roles on American railroads.
Hired by the C&O in 1943, she served 43 years on the railroad.
According to the C&O Historical Society, not only were female employees needed to replace members of the predominantly male workforce that went overseas during World War II, but wartime rail traffic saw the railroad’s operations pushed to its limits, with troop trains, war materials, and increased coal traffic being shipped over the Chesapeake & Ohio’s main line.
For example, in the summer of 1942, the U.S. armada of 34,000 men and 86 million pounds of material that took part in Operation Torch, the Allied invasion of North Africa, sailed from Hampton Roads after primarily traveling to the Virginia coast over the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway.
Because of the role they played in the American workforce after stepping up during the nation’s time of crisis, the generation of female railroad veterans like Boley deserve the same reverence as the nation’s “Rosies,” according to Mark Totten, C&O Historical Society president.
“Ms. Dorothy Jean Boley shared memories that included seeing German prisoners of war captured from the Afrika Korps, traveling west through the New River Gorge aboard C&O trains to stateside camps as she hand-delivered paychecks to C&O road crews, who were too busy in wartime to leave their trains,” Totten said.
During her railroad career, Boley was secretary to the division superintendent, then dedicated her retirement to the Hinton Railroad Museum, serving as a living link to the history that organization preserves in her hometown.
Boley was a 1941 graduate of Hinton High School and Charleston School of Commerce.
During a conversation to wish Boley a happy 99{sup}th{/sup} birthday last year, Totten said she recalled a story about her family member, Pauley Boley, who married C&O vice president Earl Rucker. When Rucker came to Hinton, he did so on Office Car 25 and hosted his wife’s family for dinner.
Rucker’s butler on the car during the 1940s-1950s, James Simbly, was also a Hinton native.
“I said that must have been a great way to impress your wife’s family,” Totten said he told her.
A year ago, the C&O Historical Society dedicated a publication, the 2022 calendar “Chesapeake & Ohio Railway Through the New River Gorge,” to Boley for her career as part of the “machines, nature, and human grit that conquered the wilderness of the New River Gorge” and for her tireless efforts to preserve local transportation history at the Hinton Railroad Museum.
In October, Totten and Boley had one final encounter during Hinton Railroad Days, when the Autumn Colors Express excursion train brought hundreds of visitors to her hometown as part of the town’s annual festival. The two caught up and discussed the future of the festival, that is a local tradition, and the transportation history that both the C&O Historical Society and Hinton Railroad Museum strives to preserve.
“As we mourn the loss of our friend and supporter, we are grateful to have known her, and thankful for the work she did, not only to preserve history, but to write it,” Totten said.
The C&O Historical Society’s business office and archive is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., phone 540-862-2210 or email to cohs@cohs.org. The C&OHS archive database is available online at archives.cohs.org.
