This Saturday and Sunday Tamarack is will host its annual event, “Brunch with Santa,” from noon to 3 p.m.
There will be storytelling by Santa, as well as creating, making and taking an elf Christmas card and face painting.
The menu will include scrambled eggs and scrambled cheesy eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, a fruit medley, mac and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, chicken tenders, grilled chicken and a garden salad.
Reservations are required by today. For ticket and price information, contact Tamarack at
https://tamarack.ticketspice.com/brunch-with-santa