It is no secret that anxiety has been my companion for a long time. It comes and goes, and over the years I’ve learned to identify the triggers.
Anxiety, at least for me, is an unreasonable response to several mundane life situations.
The dentist, for instance, still causes me to break out in a sweat, my hands to shake, and my knees to become weak.
I have what has been termed as “white coat phobia.” When I am forced to go to the doctor, my blood pressure rises and I’ll likely develop a temperature even though I don’t have an infection.
Unreasonable? Yes, very much so. Again, anxiety is most often an illogical response – at least for me.
When I was little, our parents took my sister and me to a dentist in our mom’s hometown in Virginia. She had gone to school with “Harold,” the local dentist.
Harold lacked any bedside manner and, at least in my nightmares, took great pleasure in causing pain to small, unsuspecting children.
To get to Harold’s office, we had to climb a single staircase that had 20-plus steps (no exaggeration). By the time we got to the top of that dark staircase, my knees were like spaghetti. I’m still not certain if that was the result of climbing all those steps on little legs or the fear of what Harold had planned that day.
This was long before dentists took the time to talk with their young patients and go the extra distance to put them at ease. Apparently, Harold was a busy man, who had no time for such silliness as allaying the fears of a child.
Thank goodness things have changed drastically since that time and my children have no such fears.
Weather is another of my triggers. Snow doesn’t bother me any more – if I don’t have to go out. Also in years past, thunder and lightning were big triggers, but they don’t faze me now. Like I said, unreasonable.
Heavy rain over an extended period of time, however, still puts my anxiety in overdrive.
On one recent night, the rain just kept coming down. To make matters worse, I could hear it getting heavier and heavier against the roof.
The dog my daughter had recently rescued seemed to be having the same reaction. He couldn’t sleep, which is very unusual, and began pacing back and forth, back and forth, back and forth.
“He must be afraid of storms,” she guessed.
His pacing became worse and the sound of his paws scratching across the floor kept pace with the rhythm of my trembling hands. Poor thing, I thought.
Then, like a bolt of lightning, it hit me! The dog could sense something we could not. Just how much danger are we in, I wondered, as I joined the dog in pacing back and forth. Panic began to rear its ugly head. Should I wake everyone else in the house? Should we all get dressed?
Turns out, the dog had an upset tummy and apparently is not uneasy about the weather at all.
Of course, there is pharmaceutical support for anxiety. It goes without saying, however, I have an unreasonable fear of taking medication.
Have you ever listened to the commercials proclaiming the benefits of whatever new medications are on the market? I’m not talking about the medicinal cures or benefits, I’m talking about the side effects. In most cases, I’d rather suffer the condition. One such medication can result in nervous system problems, heart failure, inability to fight infections, stomach upset, sinus infections, among numerous other problems. Of course, these types of reactions are rare, the commercials always point out.
One must also consider, at least based on the television commercials, today’s medical miracle is the basis for tomorrow’s class action lawsuit.
In years past, I’ve taken a few prescriptions for different ailments. One side effect, of a medicine that I took one summer for acid reflux, was increased anxiety. This was before the side effects of any medication garnered much interest. That long ago summer, my panic attacks seemed to be triggered by nearly everything.
One anxiety medication I took caused nightmares. In my case, the “nightmares” happened just as I was waking and it was the same hallucination each time. I would wake to the sight of dozens of huge black spiders coming at me.
These “nightmares” only lasted a few seconds each time, but the memory still gives me shivers.
While the medication is still on the market, the formula has been reworked, removing whatever ingredient caused the “nightmares.”
The side effects of these medications were not known to me at the time I was taking them. Today, the side effects of any medication I consider taking are the first thing I want to know before ingesting it.
My anxiety also seems to be a family trait handed down through my mom’s side of the family and I’m learning to deal with it now through a variety of non-medicinal methods – prayer, meditation, journaling, exercise, hobbies, among others.
Cooking can be therapeutic and this month’s recipe can provide instant relief to chocoholics everywhere.
The decades-old recipe comes from a very dear friend of mine, who recently passed away. Donna Mae was a gifted cook as was her mother. We grew up together and most all my childhood memories include Donna Mae. She lived across the street from me when we were growing up and I bought the house on the other side of her after I was married.
Donna Mae’s Fudge Brownies
Ingredients
1 cup butter
1 ¾ cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 ¾ cup self rising flour
3 squares baking chocolate
3 eggs
Instructions
Preheat over to 350 degrees.
Melt chocolate and butter in saucepan, set aside.
Beat eggs, add sugar and beat well.
Add flour and vanilla to sugar and egg mixture, blend well.
Add chocolate and butter mixture, then beat on medium speed until blended evenly.
Pour into greased and lightly floured 9x13 pan.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.
Brownies will still feel soft.
Cook and cut into squares.
If you like, add 1 ½ cups of nuts to the batter.
You might top the brownies with your favorite frosting or maybe sprinkle with powdered sugar.
As always, play around with the recipe and make it your own.
Anxiety or no anxiety, cooking can be an enjoyable hobby. If cooking isn’t your thing, maybe gardening could bring some relaxation and joy to your day.
The weather seems to have turned a corner and spring is on the horizon. Get outside. Take a walk. Plant a few flowers or vegetables in the back yard. Invite a few friends or family over. Bake a pan of brownies. Throw something on the grill and raise a glass to life’s many treasures.
After all, time is fleeting and it won’t be long before Mother Nature will once again be blowing the leaves from the trees and we will be forced back inside by another winter.
