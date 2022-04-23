charleston — A longtime state employee is set to become the new executive director of the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management.
The BRIM board chose Melody Duke for the position in a Tuesday meeting.
Duke has worked for the state for 28 years. She most recently served as BRIM’s deputy director and underwriting manager.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such a wonderful agency and to have a dedicated and hardworking staff,” Duke said. “My goal is to build on the achievements of this agency in serving W.Va.”
Duke, who begins her time in the position next Monday, replaces Mary Jane Pickens, who has led BRIM since 2015.
“I am pleased to welcome Melody into the position of executive director,” BRIM Chairman Joseph Price said. “She has served within the organization for years and has proven that she is an asset to BRIM and its programs. While we look forward to Melody’s leadership, we wish Mary Jane all the best in her new endeavors.”
BRIM’s main job is to provide casualty insurance coverage for state agencies.