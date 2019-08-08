montgomery — A community information session is scheduled at BridgeValley’s GRID on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to begin the process of creating public art projects, according to a press release from BridgeValley.
BridgeValley has received a community and economic development grant from the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation to fund the creation of two murals and a sculpture in Montgomery. One mural will represent Montgomery’s past and one will envision Montgomery’s future.
The purpose of the community information session is to gather information in the form of stories and images relating to Montgomery’s past and future. BridgeValley officials hope to gain input from the town’s residents to assist with the public art projects in an effort to aid Montgomery’s revitalization and beautification efforts, the release stated.
Artists interested in the projects must complete a Request for Proposal (RFP) by Sept. 20. The RFPs will be distributed through state arts agencies and local arts councils throughout the region later in the month, or may be obtained by contacting Laura McCullough, vice president of community education at BridgeValley. She can be contacted at 304-205-6611.
Artists chosen for the projects, who will be selected immediately following the end date for submissions, will be awarded a stipend, material and supply costs, and travel reimbursements. The artists selected will also be allowed to conduct workshops related to medium and techniques to community members.
Any member of the public who would like to provide input on Montgomery’s history and its future is urged to attend the meeting Tuesday at the GRID, 807 Second Avenue, Montgomery.
