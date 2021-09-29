A signature southern West Virginia event — Bridge Day — will not be held for the second straight year.
During a regular meeting Wednesday, the Bridge Day Commission voted to cancel Bridge Day 2021.
"The Bridge Day Commission has voted to cancel Bridge Day 2021," commission chair Becky Sullivan announced following the vote.
The commission two weeks ago voted 4-2 against canceling, instead expressing a desire to explore options of moving forward.
Bridge Day was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to the past two years, the only other time in the event's history it was canceled was in 2001 due to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States of America.
— Steve Keenan