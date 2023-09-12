Brian Helton speaks to supporters at an event to announce his campaign for West Virginia State Senate, District 9, in Beckley Tuesday. “I’m the conservative choice in this election. I’m gonna stand for the social values from a business perspective. Over the last 20 years I’ve been a business owner and a job creator across multiple industries right here in Southern West Virginia.” Helton is the founder and CEO of Green Leaf Transportation, a trucking company based out of Mt. Hope.

