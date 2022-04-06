Fayette County youth will have the chance to scurry around and search for Easter eggs at several events in the area in coming days.
Following is a look at some of them:
l Easter egg adventure — Fayette County Park will host Easter Egg Adventure on Saturday, April 9, beginning at 11 a.m. for those ages 12-and under.
Welcome spring with a fun-filled afternoon for the whole family. The park will host its sixth annual Easter egg hunt which will also feature food truck vendors, great prizes and photo ops with the Easter bunny. Angel Duncan, event organizer, is excited to launch the spring and summer season at the park with this event.
Registration is from 11 to 11:20 a.m. Those ages 6-and-under will start the egg hunt at 11:45 a.m., and those 7 to 12 will start at noon.
Food vendors, including Appalachian Lemonade, Aurora Ice, M*A*D Concessions, Sugar Attack Cookie Company, The Sugar Wagon and Holy O’s, will be on hand. Children also may have their pictures taken with the Easter bunny.
The park is located at 1268 Fayette County Park Road, Fayetteville,
Each child should bring their own basket in which to collect eggs.
Prizes will include single-day pool passes and a variety of home-made Easter baskets.
There will be a makeup date of April 15 in the event of inclement weather.
The Fayette County Park offers outdoor recreation including a swimming pool, disc golf, fishing, volleyball, basketball, playgrounds, hiking and more. Shelters and a recreation hall are available for rent. The park also rents a stage, the pond or the pool for private parties.
For more on the park, follow on Facebook at Fayette County Park or visit https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/Recreation/parks/Pages/default.aspx.
l Easter egg hunt — The East Plateau Chapter of the Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club will host a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill City Park.
Over 3,000 candy-stuffed eggs, along with golden prize eggs, will be available for everyone, although the prizes are geared to those ages 2 through 11.
The event features free photos with the Easter bunny.
l Easter egg hunt — Join Harmony for Hope, the Mount Hope Regional Band, the Mount Hope Lions Club, Mount Hope churches and the community for Mount Hope’s first community-wide Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 9 at 12 noon.
Eggs will be hidden throughout the Mount Hope soccer field, and kids of all ages are invited to come out and hunt them.
The event will have a rain date of April 16 at 12 p.m.
l Eagles annual Easter egg hunt — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Montgomery Aerie #1040 will host the annual community Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 17 at 2 p.m. at Valley PreK-8 (the former Valley High School) ball field.
Children up to and including the age of 12 are welcome to participate.
There will be Easter baskets and drawings for bicycles, as well.
The Easter bunny will be there to greet the children.
Gates will open at 1 p.m.