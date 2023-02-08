Singer/songwriter Kate Boytek, one of country music’s rising stars, has been named an official ambassador for the city of Charleston, according to Tim Brady, chief executive officer of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Our mission is to tell Charleston’s story,” Brady said. “And what better way to do that than by partnering with such an amazing storyteller as Kate Boytek.
“Kate is authentic, talented, and hard-working. Those qualities represent our city and its people, so she’s a perfect ambassador.
“As Kate continues to grow her audience and succeed in her career, it’s a privilege to associate our brand with hers,” Brady said.
A native of Logan, Boytek hit the stage for the first time when she was five at a local talent show.
Currently, Boytek and her team are partnering with the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau on several initiatives. She appeared in the 2022 Charleston Christmas Parade and headlined the official after-parade concert at Sam’s Uptown Cafe, held the release party for her debut single “Hell Or High Water” at the Fife Street Brewing Company, and will soon be shooting her first music video for her new song, “Anywhere,” using the city as a backdrop in the spring.
Boytek performed free outdoor concerts on the Levee stage in 2022 and is tentatively scheduled to return to Charleston for a major concert appearance in 2023.
“Being asked to be an ambassador of Charleston, W.Va., was definitely one of those ‘pinch me’ moments,” Boytek said.
“Charleston isn’t just the capital of my home state, to me it’s so much more. It’s where I’ve had some of my favorite childhood memories and, now that I’m a mom, it’s the place I’m able to bring my children to make memories of their own.
“Charleston is built on growth, community, and kindness. I’m honored to have been presented the privilege to represent the city that helped build me,” Boytek said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.