Bostic hopes to continue her soccer improvement

Lily Bostic says she’s seen improvement in her soccer skills as she moved through her high school years.
Now, she’s headed to Concord University to hone those skills even more.
In a special ceremony recently at Midland Trail High School, Bostic — a defender — signed her letter to enroll at CU and play soccer for the Mountain Lions.
“I wasn’t very good at soccer my first two years,” Bostic said. “I improved a lot.”
Of her signing along with two teammates to play collegiately, she said, “I thought it was an exciting day. I never thought I’d continue to play soccer in college.
“I always wanted to play collegiately, but I knew it takes a lot of work. I know it’s going to be really hard.”
To be up to the task, Bostic says, “I need to start eating healthier.”
Also, to maintain a more rigorous practice schedule she expects to encounter at Concord, she said, “I’m going to have to condition; I need to train.”
She said she enjoyed her time as a Patriot. “We had a good four years together.”
And, of the fact that Midland Trail teammate Amy Jo Cole will join her in Athens, Bostic says, “I’m super excited about that.”
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com;
follow on Twitter @gb_scribe