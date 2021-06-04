As West Virginia prepares for what promises to be a lively 2020 election year, state native and veteran journalist C.D. “Tony” Hylton, III has introduced his new novel “Enough” at book signings this Saturday and Sunday at Tamarack.
In “Enough,” the rough and tumble brand of politics found in southern West Virginia in 1960 collides with a crusading young newspaper publisher who believes it’s the responsibility of a free press to hold public officials accountable.
In the novel’s fast-moving plot, as a result of the publisher revealing their political corruption, two political kingpins set in motion a conspiracy that burns the Lawnsville Crier to the ground and hatches a plot to murder him on a deserted country road — all to silence the Crier from giving its readers the truth in their desperate efforts to cling to political power.
“Enough” focuses on the underbelly of politics in fictional Jordan County and how crooked politicians have used stolen public money, threats, intimidation and government jobs to maintain control for decades.
Personally autographed copies of “Enough” are available at www.tonyhylton.com
Born into a journalism family, Hylton is the son of the late Charlie and Harriet Lee Hylton who worked for many years at the Logan Banner as Managing Editor and Community News Editor respectively.
Now a resident of Morgantown, Hylton is a graduate of The West Virginia University P. I. Reed School of Journalism (now College of Media) and also earned a Masters in Political Science from WVU.