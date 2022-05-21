Book review - "Knight Owl"

“Knight Owl” by Christopher Denise is this week’s book of the week.
Owl has always had one dream: to be a knight. Since he is such a small bird, he never thought this dream would ever come true.
Until knights begin disappearing from the castle. Owl applies to Knight School and gets in, graduating with honors. He is assigned to Night Watch, which Owl likes. But one night he hears a strange noise, a noise that means he could end up just like all the other knights who have disappeared!
Charming and inspiring, “Knight Owl” is a wonderful story that is full of detailed, adorable illustrations.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.