All My Rage” by Sabaa Tahir is this week’s book of the week.
Salahudin and Noor have been like family since they were little. But that was before. Before their big fight. Before Misbah, Sal’s mother and the only mother Noor has ever known, suffers a grievous illness.
Now Sal is scrambling to run his family’s motel and to take care of his father, who has succumbed to alcoholism.
Meanwhile Noor is hiding the fact that she is trying to get into college in order to escape her irate uncle and working in his liquor store forever.
Sal and Noor’s attempts to take control of their lives spin out of control, leaving them to wonder how they can vanquish their past and present monsters in order to have a chance of a better future.
Told in three distinct alternating perspectives, “All My Rage” is a brutal, beautiful story of loss, friendship, trauma and hope.
Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley and Shady Spring branches of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.