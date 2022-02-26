Book review - "Age of Ash"

“Age of Ash” by Daniel Abraham is this week’s book of the week.
Kithamar is an old, illustrious city full of stories and secrets. The story of a thief named Alys is about to get a twist. Her brother Darro is murdered after he tries to help her lay low after a botched heist. Alys vows to find the killer and get revenge. Together with her friend Sammish, Alys embarks on an adventure full of intrigue that will change her and perhaps all of Kithamar itself.
Atmospheric and intricate, “Age of Ash” is the perfect read for anyone wanting to get lost in a new, well-realized world.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.