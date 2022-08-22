Police and a bomb unit are now investigating reports of a second device of a Bluefield church.
At 1:10 p.m., bomb squad units were seen preparing to enter the Westminster Presbyterian Church on Washington Street, off of College Avenue.
According to earlier reports from Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow, officials believe there are three devices within the city.
A second device is believed to be in the church. Sources tell the Daily Telegraph a third device may be in a personal residence.
The bomb squad cleared the federal courthouse in Bluefield around 1 p.m. Monday after a suspected device was located and apparently detonated at the courthouse.
A robot used to detonate and destroy devices was seen on the street shortly around 12:20 p.m.
At 11:40 a.m., police yelled “fire in the hole” and shortly thereafter a loud boom was heard from inside of the federal courthouse. However, no smoke or debris was visible.
A member of the bomb squad team also was seen walking back in the direction of the federal courthouse shortly before 12:30 p.m.
Bomb squad units arrived at the federal courthouse earlier in the morning
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow also confirmed earlier in the morning that three suspicious devices were found at the federal courthouse.
Parts of downtown Bluefield near the federal courthouse were evacuated after the devices were found.
Dillow said streets around the federal building and a nearby apartment building have been blocked off, including Bland and Federal streets.
"We are in the middle of investigating this," Dillow said, and more information will be released as soon as it is available.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
