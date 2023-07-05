Allan Stiltner, president of the Wyoming County Board of Education, is pleased to announce the completion of the annual evaluation of county Superintendent of Schools Deirdre Cline during their meeting on June 15.
The evaluation pertained to the 2022-23 school year and was conducted in accordance with the requirements set by the West Virginia Department of Education and West Virginia State Code.
Following a thorough assessment, the Wyoming County Board of Education commended Superintendent Cline for her exceptional performance.
Cline surpassed three goals and successfully met a fourth goal, demonstrating her dedication and commitment to the county school system’s educational and financial objectives.
Doug Kennedy, member of the Wyoming County Board of Education, took the opportunity to extend his gratitude to Superintendent Cline for her strong and positive leadership within Wyoming County Schools.
This year marks Cline’s seventh year serving as superintendent, a testament to her enduring dedication and valuable contributions to the educational system.
The Wyoming County Board of Education extends its congratulations to Superintendent Deirdre Cline and looks forward to continued success under her exemplary leadership.
Allan Stiltner
Board President
