princeton — Not having played a game in 11 days, it took a few minutes for the Bluefield High boys basketball team to heat up on Tuesday.
Once Bluefield got rolling with a 17-5 run to end the first quarter there was nothing PikeView could do to stop them in the Class AA, Region 3, Section 2 tournament semifinals.
The Beavers (20-3) cruised to to a 91-71 victory over the Panthers at Coach Ralph Ball Court for their 13th consecutive win.
Bluefield had five players score in double figures led by 22 points from Sean Martin in the post including three dunks in the first half. PikeView did not have one player who could consistently slow down Martin and Bluefield went to him on most possessions as he has developed throughout the season.
That attention on stopping Martin opened up space for his teammates including Tyrese Hairston who scored 21 points.
Getting the ball into the post was how Bluefield got its offense going in the first half as PikeView struggled to deny the ball reaching Martin and when they did Jahiem House used his athleticism to get an open shot in the paint.
House added 11 points, eight in the first half, able to post a player up or dish it to a wide open teammate.
The Beavers benefitted from a strong shooting night behind the three-point arc as Caden Fuller knocked down four-of-five and Braeden Crews hit a trio. Hairston also had two.
The career-high in points for Hairston was not all he did for the Beavers as he grabbed a number of rebounds and seven steals.
The five-foot-seven guard was able to jump into passing lanes when the Panthers were least expecting which led to fast break baskets.
Bluefield forced 20 turnovers including nine in the first half while only turning the ball over 10 times.
PikeView (8-15) was led in scoring by Peyton Meadows with 18 points and 17 for Kobey Taylor-Williams.
Large made sure his team knew the importance of winning this game as a loss would have ended the season for a team with state title aspirations.
“Even though you might me 19-3, you lose this game you’re finished and I think our kids stepped up to the plate and made sure that we moved on,” Large said.
Bluefield started off slowly with a 10-7 lead midway through the first quarter but went on a run for the rest of the quarter that put PikeView in a whole it could not recover from.
Crews has been the top scorer for Bluefield this season but only had 11 taking a complementary role. The fifth starter, Kaulin Parris, only had one field goal and four points with the others taking starring roles.
The 12 points from Fuller of the bench was a good sign for Large who not only has a strong starting five but players who can come off the bench and score.
“You gotta have them kind of players to win in Charleston and this moves us one step and we’re not there yet but our first goal is win the sectional and move on to the region,” Large said.
Shady Spring 105,
River View 56
When the Tigers get hot shooting the ball there is almost no team can stay with them. That was the case Tuesday night against the Raiders.
Shady Spring (22-1) drained 14 shots from beyond the arc en route to a 105-56 win over River View in the Class AA, Region 3, Section 2 semifinals at Princeton High School.
The Tigers, one of the best shooting teams in the state could not miss in the first quarter as they jumped to a 35-7 lead and did not look back.
While the offense was making the shots the defense was creating the opportunities with seven turnovers in the first half and 21 for the game.
River View (12-10) struggled against the full-court press from Shady Spring and could not get into rhythm offensively.
Cole Chapman scored 13 of his 17 points in the first quarter and Braden Chapman had eight of his game-high 23 points in the first eight minutes.
The scoring continued for the Tigers in the second and third quarters as they had 90 points after three.
Giving Shady Spring more opportunities to score was strong rebounding by everyone on the court as the Tigers were able to get second and third chances whenever their shot did not fall.
Shady Spring had all five of its starters score including a quiet 12 points from Tommy Williams. Grayson Shepherd benefitted from the turnovers able to score 10 points, most of them in transition after a Tiger steal.
Unable to drive to the hoop River View launched up three-pointers all game long and 12 of 22 of its made field goals came from behind the arc.
Kobe Halstead drained four three-pointers and had a team-high 14 points while Chase Porter was the only other Raider in double figures with 11 points.
The semifinal wins for Bluefield and Shady Spring set up a highly-anticipated third meeting of the season Friday at Princeton High School in the sectional championship game with tip-off set for 7 p.m.
They split the two regular season games and although this game does not end the season for the losing team it does mean they have to travel for the region co-final while the winner hosts.
“Southern West Virginia is going to get a real showcase Friday night,” Large said.