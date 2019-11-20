Jason Blankenship has resigned as head football coach at Oak Hill High School.
His resignation was accepted by the Fayette County Board of Education at its Tuesday meeting.
Blankenship, a former first-team all-state football player for Oak Hill and a member of the school's sports hall of fame, led the Red Devils to a 17-44 record during his six years as head coach. Oak Hill struggled in his first three seasons at the helm, going 2-28, but the Red Devils were 15-16 over the last three seasons, notching a Class AA postseason playoff appearance in 2018.
This year's squad closed out a 3-7 campaign with a 41-14 win over Westside on Nov. 8.
The Red Devils are expected to move back up to the Class AAA ranks in the new WVSSAC reclassification cycle.
— Steve Keenan