Black Eagle First Baptist Church will host homecoming services Sunday, Aug. 27, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and church services beginning at 11 a.m.
Singing and dinner will follow the church services.
Everyone is welcome, especially those who have attended the church in the past.
Land was donated to build the Black Eagle Community Church by Wyoming Land Company on July 11, 1950.
Volunteers provided the labor for construction.
The materials were funded with donations, primarily from the coal miners of J&L Steel Corporation’s Black Eagle Mine.
On Jan. 7, 1962, the church renewed affiliation with the Rockcastle Baptist Association. The pastor at that time was Rev. Kenneth Cooper.
On Feb. 9, 1964, the deed was transferred to the First Baptist Church of Black Eagle.
On Sept. 10, 1972, a dedication service was held with Rev. Raymond Keith as guest speaker. Rev. Glen Green was the pastor at the time.
Also among the pastors serving the church through the years were Revs. Eugene Cook, Casey Salome, David McCoy, Harold McVey, William Faulkner, Evan Arkell, Gilbert C. Dodson Jr., and current pastor Jeffrey Elkins.
Interim ministers have included Revs. Garland Phillips, Clyde Robertson, and Jack Tankersley.
