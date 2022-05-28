Raleigh General Hospital
April 20: Stephanie Johnson of Oak Hill, a son, Bodhi Nikolai, born 8:15 a.m., 5 pounds, 12 ounces.
May 8: Michael Lloyd and Freya Senopole of Prince, a son, Anthony James, born 5:25 p.m., 5 pounds, 13 ounces.
May 14: Thaddeus Dozier and Ashlea Gibson of Oak Hill, a daughter, A’mylan Jenae, born 3:11 p.m., 6 pounds, 3.4 ounces.
May 20: Joseph and Hannah Lokant Wickline of Asbury, a daughter, Sylvie Grace, born 3:58 a.m., 7 pounds, 6.4 ounces.
May 21: Larry and Ashley Layne Claypool of Danese, a son, River Owen, born 9 a.m., 6 pounds, 10.8 ounces.