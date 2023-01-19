In July, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined a group of bipartisan senators in introducing the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act to reform and modernize the outdated Electoral Count Act of 1887.
On Dec. 28, the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act was signed into law.
The bipartisan legislation, which is now law, reforms and modernizes the outdated Electoral Count Act of 1887, ensuring the electoral votes tallied by Congress accurately reflect each state’s vote for president, as well as promote a peaceful transition of power between the outgoing and incoming president.
“I am a firm supporter of our electoral system, which allows states to administer elections based on the tailored needs of their populations,” Capito said.
“The federal government should not be tasked with adjudicating lawfully cast votes, which is why I proudly introduced this legislation and provided support as a member of the Senate Rules Committee.
“I am thrilled to see this bill become law and reaffirm each state’s rightful responsibility to administer their elections, help deter bad faith decertification efforts on both sides of the aisle, and provide the common-sense solutions we need,” Capito said.
The legislation includes the following provisions:
• Electoral Count Reform Act: This section will reform and modernize the outdated Electoral Count Act of 1887 to ensure that electoral votes tallied by Congress accurately reflect each state’s vote for president.
It replaces ambiguous provisions of the 19th century law with clear procedures that maintain appropriate state and federal roles in selecting the president and vice president of the United States as set forth in the U.S. Constitution.
• Presidential Transition Improvement Act: This section will help to promote the orderly transfer of power by providing clear guidelines for when eligible candidates for president or vice president may receive federal resources to support their transition into office.
In developing the bills, lawmakers received input from state election officials as well as from an ideologically diverse group of election experts and legal scholars, including the American Law Institute, according to a press release.
