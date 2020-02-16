Butter Chicken Pictures, a production group hailing from Beckley and comprised of a crew of West Virginia natives, has recently revealed their plans to begin shooting their second feature film, “Ambrosia,” which will be set in Beckley’s Ambrosia Inn on North Kanawha Street.
Filming is scheduled to begin in May of 2020.
Butter Chicken Pictures’ producers include Shane Pierce, manager of the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, Saja Montague, recently appointed administrative coordinator at the Beckley Art Center and president of BAC’s Camera Club, and David Gravely, who started the company with Pierce in 2015.
Pierce, the film’s co-director and co-writer, said the production company began as a way for everyone to release their creative energy but has grown into so much more.
Since their inception, Butter Chicken Pictures has filmed several short films and documentaries, but perhaps their biggest project was in the summer of 2017 when their first feature film “It’s Gonna Be a Punk Rock Summer” debuted.
The film, which was shot predominantly in Beckley, written and directed by Gravely and Pierce and produced by Montague, is a “micro-budget comedy” that “explores life in a small town when you’re a frustrated 20-something.”
The film’s synopsis describes it as a “coming of age story about people who feel like they’re still coming of age.”
“Its Gonna Be a Punk Rock Summer” was screened in a few theaters in the southern West Virginia area and received an award for Best Feature Film at the 2018 West Virginia Filmmakers Festival.
Pierce said that “Ambrosia” is going to be the exact opposite of the first film, which according to him was “stark” since it was filmed in black and white, “gritty” and R-rated due to its accurate portrayal of the everyday encounters of a young, confused adult.
“‘Ambrosia’ is going to be bright and exaggerated... While it isn’t exactly a family film and the jokes aren’t aimed towards kids, it will be completely PG-rated. We are really making dramatic changes and shifts between our first film and this one.”
According to Gravely, “Ambrosia” is going to be a film for every person in the state.
“No exclusions. No age barriers or content issues. It will be enjoyable for grandma, the pastor, and the party animal.”
Pierce added that their newest film will showcase elements of claustrophobia as everyone staying in the Ambrosia Inn is trapped inside due to poor weather. The owner of the Inn desperately tries to keep his guests in this fantasy world that he has created and now has to maintain because no one is able to leave.
“It’s going to be a nostalgic, screw-ball, slap-stick comedy… Ambrosia is a really beautiful spot and a great, functioning air B&B. It’s bright and eclectic and has like a million rooms. It is its own world and offers its own flavor. There we have a good production design base to start with and we can exaggerate a lot of the things it already offers.”
After reading Butter Chicken Picture’s script for “Ambrosia,” Mountain Craft Productions — “an award-winning boutique film and video production company” out of Charleston — offered to join in on the project and gave Butter Chicken Pictures use of their equipment.
“Pieces are just falling into place and the groundwork is being laid to make a big deal out of this production. It’s bringing money into the community and we have a cast and crew made of people with West Virginia roots. It’s being filmed locally, catered locally and we are able to interact with all these different people and promote them during this,” Pierce said, adding the film will hopefully break down some of the negative thoughts that are associated with West Virginia living.
“A story like this…goes against some of the stereotypical stories that you might expect coming out of West Virginia, and I think that’s important too because it breaks some of those stereotypes and reminds people that whatever your story is, it doesn’t have to fit a specific narrative, because it’s yours.”
Gravely said he agreed “100 percent.”
“There are so many people young and old in southern West Virginia with talent and or the desire to create. West Virginia is not viewed through that lens though. So, we enlist all of these creative people to give it a college try collectively and hopefully anyone who watches the film will say, ‘Wow. Who knew southern West Virginia could churn out some Hollywood-esque magic?’”
On Thursday, Jan. 20, Butter Chicken Pictures sat down at the Raleigh Playhouse to complete the film’s first table read.
The event was attended by the writers and producers, crew members, a few key cast members who have already been chosen and sit-ins for the roles that have not yet been cast.
“Table reads are a lot of pressure,” Pierce shared. “You are hearing people say out loud the words that you’ve written and it can be devastating. It’s inevitable that the majority of what the writer gets out of the table read is a sense of how bad of a job you’ve done things — you get the chance to see the things that need changed, fixed, and adapted.”
Pierce added that the table read had two main goals: to be a creative catharsis and a fun time.
“The table read was like the first day of spring training in baseball,” Gravely explained. “You get a better feel for the team. Everything up until that point was all in our heads. It was a blast!”
As for casting, he shared that some roles have already been cast because the roles were written with specific actors in mind.
There will be an open casting call to the public to fill the remaining roles, but a definite date has not been set.
One goal that Butter Chicken Pictures set when developing this film was that they wanted to make the process interactive for the people in the community, as well as make a heavy push for the arts and entertainment world across the state and region.
“I think it’s important to create opportunities for film within our community,” Montague shared. “Filming a feature-length movie is not something you really would think could be possible in a small town like Beckley, and yet here we are making our second one.”
Montague stated that Butter Chicken Pictures wants people to get involved and learn more about “the incredible talent pool of artists” in the community.
“We draw huge inspiration from our surroundings and the personalities and people here…community involvement is key in creating a project that is about this place and these people. We want to support the arts community in any way we can, but it also means so much to have the community support us in the same way.”
In keeping up with their goal, the production company will be hosting a public interest meeting at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre — on Neville Street — from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.
The meeting will allow attendees to get a view of the project and what the film is about. It will also educate anyone interested in taking a crew position about filming performance and procedures.
“In a more detached sense people can come and see what the process looks like, take a look at production stills, character sketches, etc.,” Pierce said. “We will look at different images and pictures and show some screenings related to the film to see what we can learn about visual production. We want to see what we can take away from this and open up a discussion about what we learned and what we think we should adopt into our film.”
The meeting will also be an opportunity to address fundraising endeavors for the production’s crowdfunding video which will air in March. People interested in fundraising will be assigned with different roles and possible investors will be sought out.
Along with the crowdfunding video will be several public events that will also take place in March. These meetings will cover topics such as filming updates, next steps in the production, etc.
Pierce says that he hopes these meetings and community outreach endeavors will give inspiration and validation for the people in the area who are interested in the arts but don’t know what to do with that passion.
“There’s really nothing like the feeling of creating,” Montague said. “The dream would obviously be to do this always, but the realistic dream would be to really put ourselves out there into the film community and build a network of people who want to be doing the same things we do…I hope ‘Ambrosia’ has the chance to be seen and admired by the people of southern West Virginia and that it is something they can be proud of.”
At the end of the day, Butter Chicken Picture’s main goal is to make a feature film and have fun doing it together.
“Our first feature was an absolute blast. We all pretty much got together and laughed for 14 days straight. We are proud of that, to watch a film go from an idea to assembled to finished. When we go back and watch it, it has a lot of the energy and humor we were hoping for and we can only hope that this film will give us that same feeling.”