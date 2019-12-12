Beckley Christmas parade winners announced

(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) A young parade participants sport Grinch hairstyle as they toss candy to the masses during the Beckley Christmas Parade Saturday morning.

The 2019 Christmas Parade trophy award winners are as follows:

Best Overall Float – Raleigh General Hospital

Religious: 1st – Faith Community Church

2nd – First Baptist Church

3rd – Cranberry Baptist Church

Organization: 1st – Famous Superstars

2nd – The Summit Bechtel Reserve

3rd – Harper Mills

Business: 1st – Coca Cola

2nd – Mize Law Firm

3rd – Chick-fil-A

School: 1st – WVU Tech

2nd – House of Prayer

3rd – Hollywood Elementary

Most Exciting Walking Entry – Rhythms of Grace Dancers

Favorite Animal Entry – Raleigh County Historical Society

Outstanding Theatre Group Entry – Beckley Art Center Frozen Jr.

Judges’ Choice Classic Car – Shade Tree Car Club

Also participating were bands and marching units – Karen’s Academy of Dance, Park Middle School, Shady Spring Middle School, Shady Spring High School, Woodrow Wilson High School

The Parade Grand Marshal was Louie Boyd who portray Clara in ‘‘The Nutcracker’’ production by Beckley Dance Theatre School

Any winning entry who did not pick up their trophy after the parade can get their trophy at City Hall at 409 S. Kanawha Street, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 

