Beckley Christmas parade winners announced

The 2019 Christmas Parade trophy award winners are as follows:
Best Overall Float – Raleigh General Hospital
Religious: 1st – Faith Community Church
2nd – First Baptist Church
3rd – Cranberry Baptist Church
Organization: 1st – Famous Superstars
2nd – The Summit Bechtel Reserve
3rd – Harper Mills
Business: 1st – Coca Cola
2nd – Mize Law Firm
3rd – Chick-fil-A
School: 1st – WVU Tech
2nd – House of Prayer
3rd – Hollywood Elementary
Most Exciting Walking Entry – Rhythms of Grace Dancers
Favorite Animal Entry – Raleigh County Historical Society
Outstanding Theatre Group Entry – Beckley Art Center Frozen Jr.
Judges’ Choice Classic Car – Shade Tree Car Club
Also participating were bands and marching units – Karen’s Academy of Dance, Park Middle School, Shady Spring Middle School, Shady Spring High School, Woodrow Wilson High School
The Parade Grand Marshal was Louie Boyd who portray Clara in ‘‘The Nutcracker’’ production by Beckley Dance Theatre School
Any winning entry who did not pick up their trophy after the parade can get their trophy at City Hall at 409 S. Kanawha Street, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.