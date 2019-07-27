Beckley All-Stars drop first game of Ohio Valley Regional

eau claire, wis. — The Beckley Babe Ruth 15-year old all-stars dropped the first game of the Ohio Valley Regional Friday, falling to Russell County, Ky. 7-0 in the first game of pool play in Wisconsin.
Beckley trailed 4-0 after three innings, keeping the run differential at a minimum before falling.
Beckley will now turn its attention to Eau Claire, the host team today at 11:30 a.m. with its third game of the tournament taking place shortly after at 4:30 p.m. against Newcastle, Ind.
With the setback Friday, Beckley’s hopes of advancing to the round of six have taken a shot.
After the 12 teams play their three games, the teams with a 3-0 record are guaranteed a spot in the next round, with those going 2-1 up next in the order.
The teams are seeded based on records and then, runs scored and run differential.
For Beckley to get back into contention, it will need to win both of its games today, as well as pad its lead if the opportunity presents itself.