All or parts of 26 counties in West Virginia are open for bear hunting with or without dogs through Dec. 31.
Additionally, all or parts of 35 counties are open for bear hunting without dogs through Dec. 31.
Hunters are reminded that they are required to send a first premolar tooth from each harvested bear to the WVDNR Elkins Operations Center or to the local district office by Jan. 31.
Hunters who harvest a female black bear should save the reproductive tracts or entrails by keeping them cool or freezing them and contact the closest WVDNR district office to arrange a pickup. Hunters who submit a complete reproductive tract will be eligible for a $20 gift card.
Hunters can get a bear tooth envelope at all district offices and the Elkins Operations Center.
For instructions on how to submit a bear tooth, check page 37 in the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available to download at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.
Data obtained from tooth samples and reproductive tracts are used for black bear population monitoring.
For more information about bear hunting seasons, visit WVdnr.gov.
