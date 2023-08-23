A Better Business Bureau (BBB) study finds that while people in North America struggle to pay trillions of dollars in debt, some look for help from companies promising to help reduce or eliminate their debt or fix their credit score.
The 2023 study – “Credit Repair And Debt Relief: BBB Study Finds Some Companies Fail To Deliver On Big Promises” – examines debt relief, debt consolidation and credit repair industries, finding a pattern of high fees and overstated promises from predatory companies.
The BBB has over 11 thousand complaints and a thousand negative reviews about debt and credit assistance, which reveal a pattern of misleading and sometimes fraudulent claims.
Consumers shared stories about how their dedication to plans proposed by these companies, meant to boost their credit scores or reduce crushing debt, left them worse off.
Robert in Columbus, Ohio, told BBB he received a message in 2020 from a consulting company offering to lower his mortgage payment and interest rate. Robert was instructed to mail the consultant a personal check for $500. Robert sent an additional $1,870 via Walmart gift cards for various services. Robert never received the service in which he was promised. The consultant began to ignore Robert’s text messages and blocked his phone number.
While some consumers report positive experiences with the credit and debt assistance industry, this study shows there are negative patterns reported by consumers to BBB about companies in the industry, and outright scams designed to deceive and take money from consumers.
Debt is not inherently bad, but millions of North Americans can find themselves underwater as monthly payments and interest stack up. When emergencies strike or monthly paychecks don’t add up, missed payments result in late fees, plummeting credit scores, and further economic distress.
Predatory debt relief, consolidation, and credit repair companies advertise quick and extensive fixes for low credit scores and defaulted debt, but the ability to enact change is often much more limited than implied.
Consumers report the mounting fees for debt relief programs and lackluster results from credit repair businesses have lost them thousands of dollars and left them worse off than before.
Many of the services offered by credit and debt assistance companies can be done by consumers themselves. However, difficulty in understanding their options, lack of know-how, or a time crunch, and other issues can lead some consumers to seek assistance.
BBB offers the following tips for consumers considering a debt relief or credit repair company:
• Use AnnualCreditReport.com to get a free credit report.
• Don’t pay or provide payment information until service is rendered.
• Avoid providing personal information until you are certain a company is legitimate.
• Critically examine any guarantees made. Few, if any, companies can ensure a credit or debt company will agree to negotiate with them or adjust reports.
• If you are in default, call debt holders yourself and attempt to negotiate a lower debt payment.
• Check monthly bank statements to avoid recurring charges from companies.
• Don’t be rushed. Unscrupulous businesses and scammers both use high-pressure tactics.
• Refuse to work with companies that won’t tell you your rights when it comes to credit repair or debt relief.
To report a suspected predatory company, contact one of the following:
• West Virginia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov
• Better Business Bureau, phone 330-454-9401 or BBB Scam Tracker online at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/reportscam
• Federal Trade Commission, phone 877-FTC-Help or online at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/
