Brittany Bauer, a teacher at Wyoming County East High School, is a current master’s student in the Global Field Program from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly.
Bauer has traveled to Borneo to study Borneo’s primate denizens, including the orangutan, and develop new ways to engage communities worldwide in primate conservation.
Nestled in the Malay Archipelago, tropical Borneo is the third largest island in the world and home to remarkable cultural and ecological diversity.
Borneo’s primate community is exceptionally rich – the Earth Expeditions course site along the Kinabatangan River in Sabah (East Malaysia) is home to 10 primate species, including proboscis monkeys, which occur only in Borneo, two species of leaf monkey, two species of macaque, gibbons, as well as the large-eyed, nocturnal tarsier and slow loris.
Of greatest conservation concern is the orangutan, which occurs naturally on only two islands in the world, Borneo and Sumatra, and is under increasingly severe pressure, primarily from habitat loss. Researchers have projected that the orangutan, the only great ape in Asia, may completely vanish from the wild within two decades.
Students will join researchers from the NGO Hutan and the Danau Girang Field Centre, and villagers of the Kinabatangan region who are responsible for model community-based efforts to preserve orangutans, Bornean pygmy elephants, and other species.
In addition to becoming familiar with primatological field methods and their applications, students in the course will work with local groups and develop new ways to engage communities worldwide in saving orangutans and other wildlife.
Possible field studies include social behavior of primates, habitat selection, census methods, impact of forest fragmentation and reforestation, and the use of social networks in great-ape conservation campaigns.
Prior to and following the field experience in Borneo, students will complete coursework via the Dragonfly Workshops’ web-based learning community as they apply experiences to their home institutions.
Project Dragonfly’s Earth Expeditions graduate courses have engaged thousands of people in firsthand educational and scientific research at critical conservation field sites in Africa, Australia, Asia and the Americas.
Dragonfly is located in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford, Ohio. Miami was established in 1809 and is listed as one of the eight original Public Ivies.
