Woodrow Wilson High School is a secondary school located in Beckley, West Virginia, teaching grades nine through 12. It is one of four secondary schools in the Raleigh County School District.
Including the two new funds mentioned below, BAF now has 20 scholarship funds that are specific to WWHS.
WWHS Class of 1964 Scholarship Fund was created to assist students in furthering their post-secondary education. Applicants must achieve a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 – 4.0 scale based on official high school transcripts. This fund started building over time in 2020, but has now been completed thanks to the WWHS Class of 1964 Alumni and other donors.
George Shriver, WWHS Class of 1964 Fund Advisor, said, “Thank you, classmates, for making the Class of 1964 Scholarship a reality. Remember additional contributions can be made at any time, which is a great way to honor special events.”
WWHS Class of 1980 Scholarship Fund was created to assist students in furthering their post-secondary education. Applicants must achieve a cumulative grade point average of 2.5 or higher based on official high school transcripts. This fund is currently building over time and was started by the WWHS Class of 1980 Alumni in 2021. Any donations to help build this fund are encouraged and welcome.
Richard Jarrell, WWHS Class of 1980 Fund Advisor, said, “The Class of 1980 was motivated to establish a Scholarship Fund by the many other classes over the years who have been there to help Woodrow Wilson students continue their post-secondary education. We also wanted to help leave a legacy for future students.”
Both of these funds utilized BAF’s “Building Over Time” option, which enables individuals, families, companies and organizations to establish a fund with a minimum gift of $2,000 and build up the fund over a five-year period.
Anyone may make additional contributions to these funds. Donations may be made online by clicking the button below, or by check made payable to BAF with WWHS Class of ‘69 or WWHS Class of ‘80 in the memo. Please mail your check to Beckley Area Foundation, 129 Main St., Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801.