Two ATV crashes on Memorial Day left multiple individuals injured in Fayette County, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
On Monday night, first responders were dispatched to an ATV accident under the Meadow River Bridge, a press release from Fridley’s office noted. One patient was flown to Charleston due to injuries sustained.
A short time later, another accident was reported in the same area. In the second situation, two ATV occupants were flown to Charleston because of injuries sustained. The individuals involved from both accidents were members of the same group.
Responding on Monday were members of the Ansted, Nuttall, Wilderness and Summersville fire departments, along with several EMS personnel and the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department” on Facebook. Also, you may call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incidents remain under investigation by the FCSD.