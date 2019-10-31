CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
Nov. 6: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Nov. 12: 10:30 a.m. – Elder Abuse Prevention Presentation, Lindside Senior Center, 8395 Seneca Trail S., Lindside
Nov. 14: 10 a.m. to noon – Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall, 31 Crossroads Mall, Mount Hope
Nov. 19: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Summersville City Hall, 400 Broad St., Summersville
Nov. 26: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Richwood City Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood
Nov. 28: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Rainelle City Hall, 201 Kanawha Ave., Rainelle
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
For more information, contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.