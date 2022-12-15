West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging consumers to be careful when having packages delivered to their homes, to know store return policies when buying holiday gifts, and to exercise caution when evaluating credit card offers during the holiday season.
Packages arrive at doors more frequently during the holiday shopping season because of the popularity of online shopping.
Thieves have been known to pilfer packages from porches, so it is important for consumers to take precautions.
“Who doesn’t love the convenience of online shopping?” Morrisey said.
“Make sure that you don’t inadvertently entice thieves by leaving packages unattended. These porch pirates will prey upon any opportunity to steal your joy this season.”
Consumers should consider having packages shipped to their workplace or to a trusted neighbor’s house instead of allowing packages to be left unattended at home.
Consumers can also opt to have their packages shipped to a local post office or authorized FedEx or UPS locations for pick up.
Consumers should always require a signature to verify receipt. Video doorbells also have become increasingly popular and, in some instances, have caught porch pirates red-handed.
Morrisey also warns consumers to watch for shipping scams, such as the “parcel-waiting” scheme.
It targets consumers with a card claiming someone attempted to make a delivery and asks the consumer to call a specific number for more detail.
Those who make the call may be placed on hold and connected to a premium or overseas service that can prove costly and jeopardize personal information.
•••
Morrisey is also encouraging consumers to know store return policies when buying holiday gifts.
“It’s always important to ask the sales associate about the store’s return process when buying Christmas gifts,” Morrisey emphasized.
“Knowing a store’s return policy can save a lot of time and potential headaches. You don’t want to miss the return window or be caught off guard by any surprising return conditions.”
A purchase or gift receipt will accelerate the process and ensure the person you are giving the gift to receives the full purchase value should the present need to be returned.
Some stores may only offer in-store credit or a gift card for returns without a receipt.
Additionally, many retailers offer both an online outlet and a physical store. This means consumers, at times, may only be able to return an online purchase to the online store, which could leave the recipient responsible for shipping fees with any return.
Shoppers should also beware of “all sales final” policies.
Merchants must exchange or refund money for defective items. Nonetheless, returns of size and preference still may be refused.
Morrisey offered the following tips to speed returns:
• Know the store’s return/exchange deadline. Many are extended for holiday purchases.
• Do not open the original packaging or remove tags. Some stores will not accept returns that have been opened or appear to have been used.
• If the store’s return policy is out of sight, ask for it. A reputable merchant will post return and refund policies in a clearly visible place near the point of sale.
•••
The attorney general is also urging consumers to exercise caution when evaluating credit card offers this holiday season.
Consumers may see an uptick in credit card offers with the Christmas shopping season now in full swing. While it may be tempting to take advantage of the “buy now, pay later” option, the attorney general urges consumers to verify the credit card offer is legitimate.
“It’s always a good idea to verify any sort of offer you may receive,” Morrisey noted. “Credit cards can be attractive as they offer consumers the option to pay off purchases over time, but credit card fraud can wreak havoc on finances, so it’s important to be vigilant.”
Holiday credit card offers require a close reading of the contract. Deferred interest promotions may promise zero-percent interest through December 2023, but failure to pay off the entire balance by the promotion period’s end could stick the consumer with an interest charge dating back to the item’s original purchase date.
Before responding to a credit card offer, the attorney general offers the following reminders:
• Do an online search if the offering company looks unfamiliar. Include the word “scam” after the company’s name to see if it triggers additional results.
• Call the offering company directly if an offer to increase a line of credit looks suspicious. The phone number is often printed on the back of the card.
• Do not provide personal information or click on any link in an email warning of a problem with the card.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a fraud or a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.
