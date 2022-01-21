Unless you know the right people, or just sit and scroll through social media all day, many great local events can be over before you even knew they were happening. However, I am here every Friday to see that this doesn't happen to my readers.
As promised, here I am again with a fresh list of events for this upcoming week. Yes, it's the season for inclement weather in the forecast, but if you are anything like me, a little cold and snow has never kept you from taking in local shows. All the following events are indoors, so bundle up and put it in four wheel drive if you need to and let's do this.
You won't have any trouble this weekend if you want to see some talented live music with your dinner. No matter what part of the area you live in or wish to visit, there's something going on.
Chetty's Pub, for instance, is hosting Matt Mullins tonight, Friday, Jan. 21, from 7-9 p.m. I have seen my friend Matt play on many stages, and you can trust me when I tell you that he never disappoints a crowd with his Appalachian style music and huge stage presence. Don't be surprised if he's barefooted, because that's just how he does it sometimes. Chetty's Pub is just across the bridge in Fayetteville, and you can visit its Facebook page for more information.
You know Calacino's in Beckley won't let you down whether it's with the menu or the live music. Tonight, Friday, Jan. 21, you will find the Untrained Professionals on stage from 8 - 11 p.m. Chris Huddle and Clinton Scott never put on the same show, so even though I saw them on Christmas night, I will still not be missing this one.
Calacino's isn't taking a break this weekend because it is also hosting Matt Jones and the Road on Saturday, Jan. 22. I am personally not a country music fan, but I enjoy this act so much that Matt swears he has converted me. They take the stage at 8 p.m., and you better get a table early, because these guys deservingly draw a crowd. You might see me at this show as well, but I will probably be wearing a heavy metal hoodie just to keep Matt Jones off my back.
Over in Cool Ridge tonight, Friday, Jan. 21, you can catch Emily Grace on stage at the Weathered Ground Brewery. This is one of my favorite places to visit, and winter weather just makes it an even more beautiful sight to see. The kitchen and bar staff is on point, to say the least, and it's an amazing place to enjoy an evening. Emily goes on stage from 6-9 p.m., and you can check out their Facebook for more details.
On Saturday, Jan 22, the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville is having an IPA Beer Festival. They invite you all to come sip away the winter blues with an IPA. They will have four of their own IPAs made in-house, as well as three guest taps from Big Draft, The Peddler, and Chestnut Brew Works. I don't know about you guys, but a little snow or cold weather isn't going to stop me from attending a beer festival. Sipping starts at 1 p.m. and you can call 304-574-6094 for more details.
As an artist, I don't want to leave you this week without a great art event. The Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayettevile is proud to present its first show of 2022, Artists of Charleston. They invite us all to join them for the opening reception on Sat., Jan. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at their gallery at 100 Rotan Street. Expect to see many great pieces in this show from several selected artists from our capital city.
Jamie Lester, owner, artist and curator for this show, said, "We’re very excited for our first show of 2022.”
He also said there are several standout artists in the show, including Jeff Pierson, Ashley Hoey and Barrie Kaufman. I am looking forward to this show, and hope to see some of my readers there as well.
Also happening on Saturday night is a pretty unique party down at the Lost Paddle in Oak Hill. Located at 1 Concho Rd, they are having a 90's Night Dance Party with DJ Iron Ring from 7 - 11 p.m. They said to bring your best dance moves and dig into your 90's wardrobe for this party. DJ Iron Ring will be on stage and ready to bring the energy and spin your favorite tunes from the decade. Cash prize oil per awarded to the best dressed that night, and cabin rentals are available, too. Contact them to get tickets in advance.
Don't worry, I haven't forgotten about the kids. What better way to beat the cold than a hot coffee for Mom and a cocoa for the kids during Story Time With Elsa? Sun., Jan. 23. you can do just that at the Hilltop Coffee Company at 1404 Robert C Byrd Drive, Suite 200, in Crab Orchard. Elsa, herself, will be reading a story, singing and playing games in their dining area. She will also meet and greet with the kiddos afterwards. They have two time slots of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and you can check out their Facebook for more information.
So as they say, let it snow, because I know it won't stop me or my faithful readers from being entertained. No matter how cold and snowy it gets, you can catch me here again next week for yet another list of great local happenings that you probably didn't know about.
Calendar of events
Friday, Jan. 21
Trivia Night at Ace Adventure Resort at Minden beginning at 5 p.m.
Crys Matthews is the Mainstage Performance at 7:30 p.m. Join in for an evening with the “the next Woody Guthrie” Crys Matthews. Tickets start at only $17. To make reservations or for more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Calling Them In, a special workshop by Crys Matthews will be held at The Wild Bean in downtown Lewisburg at 10 a.m. Join Matthews in a frank discussion about challenges of activism in the 21st century. Free admission and open to the public. To make reservations or for more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Chill in the Ville at The Gaines Estate in Beckley beginning at 4 p.m.
Pub N' Play at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville beginning at 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Wizard Weekend in Fayetteville
Saturday, Jan. 29
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. Tony Award–winning director Bartlett Sher creates a bold new take on Verdi’s timeless tragedy, Rigoletto - Verdi, resetting the opera’s action in 1920s Europe, with Art Deco sets by Michael Yeargan and elegant costumes by Catherine Zuber. Baritone Quinn Kelsey, a commanding artist at the height of his powers, brings his searing portrayal of the title role to the Met for the first time. Showing at 12:55 p.m.
Wizard Weekend in Fayetteville. To learn more about times, activities and locations,visit https://visitfayettevillewv.com/events/wizard-weekend-2/
Sunday, Jan. 30
Wizard Weekend in Fayetteville. To learn more about times, activities and locations,visit https://visitfayettevillewv.com/events/wizard-weekend-2/
Tuesday, Feb. 1
First day of Black History Month at Burning Rock Outdoor Adventure Park in Sophia
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages three to five years old; two-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, parties, among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
Chill in the Ville at The Gaines Estate in Beckley beginning at 4 p.m.
Pub N' Play at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville beginning at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Chill in the Ville at The Gaines Estate in Beckley beginning at 4 p.m.
Pub N' Play at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville beginning at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
The Righteous Brothers will be in concert at the Clay Center in Charleston from 7:30 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Wednesday, Feb. 16
The Simon & Garfunkel Story will be presented at the Clay Center in Charleston beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Chill in the Ville at The Gaines Estate in Beckley beginning at 4 p.m.
Pub N' Play at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville beginning at 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Bob Malone with Annie Neeley will be presented at the Clay Center in Charleston beginning at 7:30 p.m. Malone has toured the world as a solo artist for two decades and has played keyboards with rock legend John Fogerty since 2011. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Saturday, Feb. 19
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the vocal group Naturally 7 at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Chill in the Ville at The Gaines Estate in Beckley beginning at 4 p.m.
Pub N' Play at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville beginning at 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox The Grand Reopening Tour will begin at 7 p.m. at the Clay Center in Charleston to make the 20s roar again. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org
Wednesday, March. 2
Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages three to five years old; two-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, parties, among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
Saturday, March 5
Stand Together Tour at the Calvary Assemble of God in Beckley at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 9
Chill in the Ville at The Gaines Estate in Beckley beginning at 4 p.m.
Pub N' Play at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville beginning at 4 p.m.
Friday, March 11
The Russian National Ballet presents Giselle at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. The exhilarating soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles, the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss’s enchanting masterpiece, Ariadne auf Naxos. Showing at 12:55 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
Chill in the Ville at The Gaines Estate in Beckley beginning at 4 p.m.
Pub N' Play at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville beginning at 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
Amy Helm will grace Carnegie Hall’s stage on St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 17, 2022. This will be the first of three shows within 15 days at Carnegie Hall. Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm started her solo career with a bang and hasn’t looked back. A remarkable songwriter and a powerful singer, Helm commands any stage she performs on, captivating audiences with her soulful voice. With a successful career as a performer in groups such as the Levon Helm Band, the Dirt Farmer Band, and the Midnight Ramble Band, Amy Helm now amazes audiences with music that is both intimate and universal.
Saturday, March 26
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present Second Helping, The Lynard Skynard Show at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Friday, April 1
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the Motones & Jerseys in concert at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Wednesday, April 6
Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages three to five years old; two-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, parties, among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
Wednesday, May 4
Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages three to five years old; two-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, parties, among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
Saturday, May 7
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the Haggard Brothers with EmiSunshine at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Thursday, May 22
"Miss Dirt Turtle's Garden Club," written by filmmaker Danny Boyd with music by Larry Groce, will open Theatre West Virginia's 2022 summer season at the Hulett C. Smith Theater at Tamarack in May. There will be eight performances, with limited general seating of 150 per show, on May 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28 and 29.
Saturday, March 26
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. For the first time in company history, the Met presents the original five-act French version of Verdi’s Don Carlos, an epic opera of doomed love among royalty, set against the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition. Showing at noon.
Saturday, May 7
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. Superstar soprano Anna Netrebko makes her long-awaited Met role debut in Turandot as Puccini’s icy princess — live in cinemas on May 7. Showing at 12:55.
Saturday, May 21
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. Soprano Nadine Sierra takes on one of the repertory’s most formidable and storied roles, the haunted heroine of Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor, in an electrifying new staging by Australian theater and film director Simon Stone, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. Showing at 12:55.
Wednesday, June 1
Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages three to five years old; two-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, parties, among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
Saturday, June 4
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. When Australian composer Brett Dean’s Hamlet had its world premiere at the Glyndebourne Festival in 2017, The Guardian declared, “New opera doesn’t often get to sound this good … Shakespeare offers a gauntlet to composers that shouldn’t always be picked up, but Dean’s Hamlet rises to the challenge.” This riveting contemporary masterpiece appears live in cinemas, with Neil Armfield, who directed the work’s premiere, bringing his acclaimed staging to the Met. Showing at 12:55.
Friday, June 17
"Hatfields and McCoys" will open Theatre West Virginia's 2022 summer season at 7:30 p.m. at Cliffside Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m., pre show musical guests start at 6:30 p.m. and concessions available from 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinee performances at 3 p.m.Tickets are $15 each. Visit http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org