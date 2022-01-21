Donald 'Don' Robert Calfee of Southern Pines, NC, son of the late Talmage Calfee and Ann (Evans) Calfee, was born in Beckley on Sept. 29, 1939 and passed away on Jan. 12, 2022. His wife Nettie and children Ben, Aimee and Robert were by his side. Don grew up in Beckley with his two sisters, G…