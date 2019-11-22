Staff Reports
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission released the new enrollment numbers Thursday for the 2020-21 academic school year.
Seven schools currently competing in Class AA with be changing classifications next year including Oak Hill which will move up to Class AAA.
Joining the Red Devils in Class AAA will be Lincoln County and Bridgeport, while James Monroe, River View, Petersburg and Man will drop to Class A.
The new classifications are for all sports except basketball which will adopt a new format of four classifications. The basketball classifications will be announced at a later date.