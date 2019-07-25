white sulphur springs — The 2019 season of the Callaway Junior Tour concluded today at The Greenbrier Resort’s Meadows Course.
On the boys side, Jackson Hill of Beckley and Joseph Kalaskey from South Charleston finished with a 1-over-par 71, to tie for the Tri State Roofing and Sheet Metal low round award. Hill went on to win the 15-18 age division, beating Kalaskey in a playoff.
In the 15-16 age division, Shady Spring’s rising junior, Todd Duncan, took home the crown, while Landon Roberts won the boys 13-14 age division and Jack Michael won the boys 12 and under division.
Woodrow Wilson rising junior Mary Denny won the girls 15-18 age division and Savannah Hawkins captured the 10-14 age division. Both Denny and Hawkins also won the Player of the Year honors in their respective divisions.