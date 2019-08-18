Hear the best traditional music in the area.
Join the Beckley Concert Association for their inaugural Appalachian Jamboree on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium on Stanaford Road in Beckley.
This all-star lineup includes:
Mike Mitchell Band — Mike lives and works in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains where he is fortunate to perform and record with some of the country’s best players and educators.
Classically trained, Mike is at home on the Americana/folk music stage and the singer/songwriter venues. His recent album debuted at Number Two on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart.
Blue Yonder — A mix of virtuoso musicianship and original songwriting, Blue Yonder lives where classic country music meets western swing, a honky-tonk beat meets a beautiful ballad, and red-hot country jazz guitar licks meet cool blue yodel vocals.
Long Point String Band is an Old-Time Acoustic “Neo-Traditional” outfit from southern West Virginia that blends the authenticity of Old-Time Mountain Music, with the flare of bluegrass, regularly playing musical selections from West Virginia old-time and bluegrass pioneers.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Single tickets are $20.
Season memberships are available. See www.beckleyconcerts.org for tickets and more information.