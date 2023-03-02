August will be the prime viewing month for discovering new regional films as The Appalachian Film Festival is being re-launched after a decade of dormancy.
Set in Huntington in the only state fully in Appalachia, the first Appy Film Fest, which ran from 2003-2013, screened such films as “Winter’s Bone” (Kentucky native Jennifer Lawrence’s film debut), “The Last Ride” (about Hank Williams Sr.) and provided a first screening for several now industry veterans including Mickey Fisher (well-known Hollywood screenwriter and creator of CBS’ series “Reverie,” and “Extant” – Halle Berry’s return to TV with executive producer Steven Spielberg).
The Appalachian Film Festival relaunch comes during a renaissance of filmmaking around the 13-state Appalachian region, which includes all of West Virginia and parts of 12 other states.
The main festival will take place Aug. 18 and 19, with a festival-ending Sunday brunch screenwriting workshop with Mickey Fisher. Submissions are now open at https://filmfreeway. com/AppalachianFilmFestival to submit to the Appy Film Fest.
“With the relaunch in 2023, we are accepting films that reflect and celebrate the Appalachian region, searching for filmmakers or projects from the contiguous counties that comprise Appalachia,” said Rachel Allinder, the director of the Appalachian Film Festival.
Allinder is the CEO of Foundry, the nonprofit hosting the festival at the historic Jean Carlo Stephenson auditorium in downtown Huntington.
This year, there are four categories: student, music video, short and feature length. Official selections for the 2023 Appalachian Film Festival will be screened during the festival.
Winners will receive a Blenko Glass Appy – a piece of custom hand-blown glass from the famous Blenko Glass Company.
“Best in Fest” can come from any of the four categories. The winner of “Best in Fest” will receive a $500 cash prize, as well as a Blenko Glass Appy.
Awards will be given at the end of the evening.
Foundry has been supporting local film with monthly open screen nights, akin to an open mic, but for film.
Additionally, Foundry has hosted a Horror Shorts Film Fest, a string of premieres and screenings for regional films, as well as being a host of the Appalachian Queer Film Fest set for Oct. 6-8.
“Huntington has an incredible history in film and TV production,” said Dave Lavender, who helps run the West Virginia Film Office within the state Department of Economic Development.
“It is home to some of the first industry stars like Dagmar and Soupy Sales, to a string of premieres from ‘Bridge of Remagen,’ ‘Rain Man,’ and ‘We Are Marshall’ to the ever-growing grassroots regional film scene fueled by Marshall University’s film program.”
This year is a historic year for West Virginia film with one of the most generous film tax credits on the books helping re-launch the state’s film office, according to a press release.
“In addition to bringing in productions from around the world to shoot here, we are really excited to lift up and partner with film festivals such as the Appalachian Film Festival for film industry workshops to help continue to grow our film and creative industry here in West Virginia,” Lavender said in the press release.
For more information, visit online at https:// filmfreeway.com/Appalachian-FilmFestival
A full list of events, film screenings and film festivals at Foundry Theater is available at https:// www.foundrytheater.org/
