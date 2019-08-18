Appalachian Arts and Crafts Fair - Traditional Fun for All Ages

Come join us… there will be crafts, artists, quilts and a quilters country store, quilt documentation day, music, food and fun at the Appalachian Arts and Crafts Fair. For those who want to get a jump on their Christmas shopping, the 55th Annual Appalachian Arts and Crafts Fair is the place to be.
The fair opens Friday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center (formerly the Armory), 200 Armory Drive in Beckley.
Over 100 exhibitors will display, demonstrate and sell their handcrafted treasures.
For fair information, call the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce at 304-252-7328 or 1-877-987-3847 or email chamber@brccc.com.