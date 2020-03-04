AP VoteCast: Late deciders aid Biden, young loyal to Sanders

AP PhotoIn this photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, Steve Hill, left, has his mail-in ballot reviewed by Robert Thater, right, a vote center inspector before dropping it in the ballot box at one of the voting centers in Sacramento, Calif. Sacramento County is among the 15 counties in the state that have replaced traditional polling places with multi-purpose "vote centers" where people who live anywhere in the county can vote early, drop off ballots or register to vote. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)