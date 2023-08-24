West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health and the West Virginia Department of Education have partnered to launch an anti-vaping campaign in schools across the state.
The “West Virginia’s Clear Future: Don’t Let Vaping Cloud It” initiative will offer the evidence-based, peer-led “CATCH My Breath” vaping prevention curriculum to every county in the state over the next three years.
Adopted in 2019, Wyoming County Schools has a zero tolerance policy for vapor products of any kind.
Based on county policy, vapor products, such as electronic cigarettes and vapor pens, are now classified as drug paraphernalia.
Inhaling, and exhaling, the vapor produced by an electronic cigarette or similar device is considered vaping.
With varied flavors, such as strawberry and chocolate cake, the products appeal to adults and teens.
First marketed as a safe alternative to smoking, vapor products have come under more scrutiny.
As more evidence becomes available, the products are proving to be more of a health risk than cigarettes.
Teens are also using the vapor paraphernalia to inhale marijuana, cannabis products, methamphetamine, heroine, and other illegal substances, according to officials.
The county’s zero tolerance policy also applies to tobacco products of any kind.
Both adults and students are now prohibited from the use of tobacco or tobacco-substitute products in school buildings, on school grounds, during any school-sponsored function – both during school hours and after school hours, according to officials.
“Vaping is a huge problem all over the country, and now we’re setting out to actively educate our students about the extreme dangers associated with e-cigarettes,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a press release.
“Vaping is very harmful for all users, but especially kids, making it a massive issue for our schools.
“Our goal is to educate our students early and prevent them from falling into this dangerous vaping trap. This proactive approach will move the needle and I’m very proud to see it come to fruition,” the governor said.
“The use of e-cigarettes is a significant issue facing West Virginia youth, with approximately half of all high school students reporting using e-cigarettes in 2021,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.
“This curriculum has been shown to effectively increase knowledge of the dangers of e-cigarettes and reduce nicotine vaping and overall tobacco use among students,” he said.
The primary focus in year one is West Virginia middle schools – as data indicates the optimal time to prevent e-cigarette experimentation is by the age of 14 when most e-cigarette initiation occurs, according to the press release.
“E-cigarette use in West Virginia schools can have profound impacts on the future of young people,” said Michele L. Blatt, state schools superintendent.
“Together with our partners, including school teachers and counselors, we aim to decrease vaping among our students, and empower them to make informed decisions so they can lead healthier lives,” she said.
Teachers and counselors who agree to serve as facilitators of the CATCH My Breath program will receive a free two-day, six-hour, online professional learning course to prepare them to effectively present the curriculum. They will then act as facilitators to deliver four 40-minute sessions to students over a four-week period.
CATCH My Breath’s peer-led teaching approach reportedly provides students with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed decisions about e-cigarettes and resist social pressures to vape.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Division of Tobacco Prevention is working in collaboration with the American Lung Association and Partners in Health Network to identify and contact schools.
Other partners include the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.
