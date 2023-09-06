Designed to encourage and recognize new and established writers, the annual Wyoming County Writing Contest winners include the following:
• Elementary school: Lillian Stewart, “The Changing Of The Seasons,” fourth grade, Berlin McKinney Elementary School, first place, prize $150.
Mason Bailey, “Notable People Born and Raised In Wyoming County,” fifth grade, Mullens Middle, second place, prize $100.
• Middle school: Abby Laxton, “Lost World Caverns,” sixth grade, Glen Fork Elementary and Middle, first place, prize $200.
Shaina McKinney, “Wyoming County Hills,” eighth grade, Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle, second place, prize $150.
• High school: Aiden Cardwell, “Paranormal Side Of Wyoming County,” Wyoming County East High, first place, prize $200.
Piper Cook, “The Walls Of The Courthouse,” Wyoming County East High, second place, prize $150.
Madison Clark, “Eastern Hemlock,” Wyoming County East High, third place, prize $50.
• Adult: Benny Mills, “Cards From The County,” first place, prize $500.
Benny Mills, “The Preacher and The Potbelly Stove,” second place, prize $400.
“The purpose (of the contest) is to help keep alive and inspire new historical and cultural endeavors through the craft of writing,” according to a press release.
The annual contest is open to county residents in grades 1-12 as well as adults 18 years and older.
Winners are selected on the merit of submissions and judged on grammar and vocabulary, originality, comprehensiveness, among other criteria.
The awards are made possible by Lonnie Bailey, of Pineville, who created the Literature Fund for Wyoming County through the Beckley Area Foundation.
