Andy Neptune has been appointed the new executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority by Gov. Jim Justice.
Neptune fills the vacancy created when David Roach became superintendent of the West Virginia State Board of Education.
Neptune is an experienced educator and administrator, serving 34 years in the Marion County school system, with the last 14 in the county’s central office as an administrative assistant.
He supervised personnel, student nutrition, student services, transportation, maintenance, facilities, and athletics.
Neptune also oversaw many improvements to schools in Marion County, including roof, window, and HVAC upgrades, new turf installations for both East-West Stadium and North Marion High School, and a state-of-the-art 10-lane track enhancement at North Marion High School.
The Barrackville native also held positions as principal, assistant principal, teacher, and coach in Marion County Schools.
