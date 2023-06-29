Editor’s note: Jesse Womack is a former teacher, Rotary Foundation Scholar, a Fulbright Fellow, a National Endowment of the Humanities recipient, an American Gathering of Jewish Holocaust Survivors Scholarship recipient, a West Virginia History Hero, and past president of the Wyoming County Historical Museum Board of Directors.
Today, millions of Americans will celebrate with hot dogs, fireworks, parades, picnics, and eat ice cream to celebrate the nation’s birthday. American flags will be everywhere, but what we don’t realize is, we celebrate the wrong day. Yes, it’s true, but Americans never let facts get in the way when it comes to patriotism.
American independence had its inception on June 17, 1776 when Richard Henry Lee, of Virginia, rose in congress and proposed the colonial states become free and independent. The congress, as usual, made up a committee to explore and write up the document. This committee included John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and the person who did most of the writing, Thomas Jefferson.
Jefferson hated being on the committee and chafed at being in Philadelphia. He instead preferred to be in Williamsburg, Va., where the House of Burgess was debating George Mason’s idea of Virginia freedoms.
Jefferson wrote the document, borrowing ideas from John Locke, the Whig party in Britain’s parliament, and George Mason’s writings. It was presented to the Continental Congress, and, after a few minor changes, it was passed July 2, 1776. This is America’s actual birthday.
That night the “Pennsylvania Evening Post” published “This day the Continental Congress declared the United Colonies Free and Independent States.”
John Adams wrote a letter to his wife, dated July 3, 1776, stating, “The second day of July will be the most memorable Epoch in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding Generations as the great anniversary Festival.”
We celebrate on the fourth, as historian Rick Shenkman noted, because Jefferson wrote the document in advance of the Continental Congress vote and dated it for the fourth, like some today might postdate a check. The paintings you see of the delegates lining up on the fourth to sign it is fallacious. Only one person signed it on the fourth and that was John Hancock, the congress president.
Congress itself did not celebrate the occasion until July 8, when they held a gala and had a parade that included the firing of guns. The rest of the country didn’t know anything about it because news traveled slow. New York heard about it on July 9, but parts of Georgia didn’t know until mid August.
In fact, most delegates did not sign the declaration until Aug. 2. At least one did not sign until 1781, when the war was over. One signer, from New Jersey, recanted and signed an oath of allegiance to Great Britain in 1777.
The Liberty Bell did not ring and crack to celebrate the signing of the document. It has nothing to do with Independence Day. The Liberty Bell was used before the Civil War in the context of ending slavery and it cracked because it was badly made. It was not attached to July 4 until decades later. Even today, when you see it in Philadelphia, it makes no mention of July 4.
A few more myths about the American Revolution: Washington’s army did not almost freeze to death at Valley Forge. The winter of 1777-78 was actually mild. What the army had to deal with was disease and hunger because congress did not appoint a quartermaster to be in charge of supplies. By the way, John Cooke, Wyoming County’s first settler, served at Valley Forge.
From the end of February until the army left in June, the army had a plethora of provisions. The Continental Army did not wear the blue uniforms associated with it today. Congress could not afford uniforms until late in the war vis-a-vie French assistance. They wore their own clothing or a variety of state militia clothing. The first uniform congress approved was actually tan. Washington preferred blue and it was adopted in 1782 as the war ended.
Betsy Ross had nothing to do with the American flag. The whole story about her meeting George Washington, designing and sewing it was made up by her grandson. The flag was probably designed by Francis Hopkinson, to whom congress gives credit. Washington never flew the flag with the army during the American Revolution battles, including crossing the Delaware River to attack Trenton on Christmas 1776. The famous painting showing this was painted in Germany 100 years after the event. His units flew a variety of state flags.
The biggest losers of the American Revolution were not the British, but the loyalists, the Indians, and the slaves. The loyalists represented about one-third of the colonial population. Besides countless being tarred and feathered, thousands of others were forced to give up their property after the revolution without compensation. At least 90,000 fled to Canada and thousands more to Great Britain, where most lived out the remainder of their lives in poverty.
The Indians who sided with the British lost the majority of their lands. The Iroquois lost most of what is now western New York and Pennsylvania, the Shawnee lost virtually the whole present state of Kentucky, and the Cherokee lost all their land in the Carolinas. The denouement of the slaves who flocked to the British Army for promises of freedom was tenebrous. When the war was over, Britain refused any responsibility for them and left them in the colonies to fend for themselves. They were brutally punished, even murdered. Many were eventually sold back into slavery by members of the Colonial Army or government to help pay for the war debts.
