More than 100 good-paying jobs are expected to be created in the Oceana area when American Resources Corporation fully implements a plan that utilizes critical and rare earth minerals for the quickly expanding electrification market.
American Resources Corporation, a supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, has entered into a bond purchase agreement with Hilltop Securities Inc. for the sale of Solid Waste Disposal Facility Revenue Bonds, Series 2023, for the company’s Wyoming County Coal (WCC) complex near Oceana. The sale will fund the company’s expansion plan.
The West Virginia Economic Development Authority has preliminarily approved the issuance of the bonds with a volume cap allocation for $45 million of private activity, according to a press release.
The Wyoming County Coal complex is strategically located within one of the last substantial mid-volatile metallurgical carbon deposits and, with direct rail access, provides favorable transportation logistics to the United States’ east coast ports.
Additionally, the complex is surrounded by a number of high-value metallurgical carbon reserves and mining sites that would otherwise be considered “stranded” without access to the WCC processing and logistics complex.
American Resources Corporation’s focus will initially be to bring two new underground mines into production, which will produce an estimated 55,000 tons of carbon per month, with further expansion potential as the mines are developed.
American Resources will also look to upgrade and expand WCC’s carbon processing plant’s capacity from its current 350 tons per hour rate, to approximately 700 tons per hour, while also incorporating the company’s innovative “capture” and “process” technology, which will enable the facility to capture and process critical and rare earth elements from new carbon production and carbon-based waste sources to produce rare earth and critical element concentrates.
The rare earth elements and critical element concentrates produced will be transported to the company’s ReElement Technologies refining facility in Indiana for further separation and purification into forms needed for the manufacturing of modern goods and technologies.
On May 31, the WCC entered into a Bond Purchase Agreement to sell West Virginia Development Authority Solid Waste Disposal Facility Revenue Bonds, Series 2023, at the purchase price of $45 million less an underwriting discount of $900,000.
The bonds hold an interest rate of 9 percent and a maturity date of June 8, 2038.
The Bond Purchase Agreement is due to close on June 8, subject to customary closing conditions and document delivery.
“I’ve always said that innovation, not elimination, is key to securing our nation’s energy and national security, and today’s announcement is an example of just the type of innovation that will help ensure the United States remains a global energy leader,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
“WCC’s new mines and processing expansion will support over 100 jobs in the region once reopened. This complex will produce and process the metallurgical coal that provides the horsepower we need today alongside the rare earth elements necessary to build the advanced energy technologies of the future that our country needs,” Manchin said.
“These mines and expanded metallurgical coal processing will make sure that West Virginia remains at the forefront of American steel manufacturing, while building a new domestic supply chain of critical minerals that reduce our dependence on China and other nations that don’t share our values,” the state’s senior senator said.
“Our country can produce these materials cleaner than anywhere else in the world, and West Virginians are more than up to the job,” Manchin said.
“To have achieved this important milestone for our Wyoming County complex and our ReElement Technologies division is a monumental moment for our company and the industry,” noted Kirk Taylor, American Resources Corporation CFO.
“The state of West Virginia has been great to work with and has been very supportive of the development of our advanced carbon and critical mineral initiatives in the state.
“This funding enables us to efficiently modernize and transform the complex to be the first in the industry to process for both carbon and rare earth, critical battery mineral concentrates.
“The planned transformation will expand the footprint of the complex to incorporate higher efficiency carbon processing and logistics infrastructure, while also broadening its resource potential to capture and process critical and rare earth elements,” Taylor said.
“These improvements, which utilize our innovative suite of intellectual property, will allow us to produce the raw materials needed to support modern infrastructure and the growth of electrification and clean technologies in the most environmentally safe ways.
“These technological improvements will provide us the capabilities to improve the environmental standards in the region by reprocessing certain carbon-based waste sources for their critical and rare earth elements, while offsetting costs through the overall operations and infrastructure.
Taylor said the company expects the Wyoming County complex to support well over 100 jobs in the region once fully reopened, “and with our exclusive IP, will transform how operations are built in the future to reduce the environmental impact and economically produce rare earth and battery mineral concentrates to be further refined by our ReElement division.”
“This project ensures Wyoming County, and this region of West Virginia are not left behind during the electrification economy transition,” emphasized Christy Laxton, Wyoming County Economic Development Authority director.
“Our county has a tremendous and proud workforce of men and women who are willing and able to meet the needs of the global infrastructure market. Our team is excited to assist on all fronts.”
American Resources is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steel-making, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled, according to the press release.
The company has operations in the central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, where premium metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.
ReElement Technologies is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are sourced and processed, while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products, such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain, according to the press release.
