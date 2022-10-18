On Nov. 8, West Virginia voters will decide whether or not to approve Amendment 2, which if approved, will allow the state legislature to eliminate tangible personal property taxes for businesses as well as the personal property tax for vehicles, without an agreed upon plan to make up at least $500 million a year in lost revenue for counties, cities and schools. This is the definition of fiscal irresponsibility.
What will happen if our state budget surplus turns into a deficit? Where do you think the money will come from to make up the deficit?
I do not believe that local governments and schools will just sit back and take funding losses on the chin. I have a bad feeling that the state legislature may adopt a property tax scheme similar to that of Pennsylvania or Ohio. Which means you, the taxpaying resident, will make up the difference. Just the title of Amendment 2, “Property Tax Modernization Amendment,” speaks volumes about what could happen.
My immediate family and I moved to West Virginia from McKees Rocks, Pa. to escape high property taxes. As a simple example, residents of McKees Rocks owe $4045.50 a year in property taxes on real estate that has an assessed value of $100,000, using 2022 millage rates. That is one of the lower class municipalities in Allegheny County. There are some folks in higher class municipalities such as Fox Chapel that owe over $39,000 a year in property taxes. Since Pennsylvania is one of the few states that has no tax on tangible personal property, it is a perfect illustration of what is not collected in one possible tax category is made up in another.
If Amendment 2 is approved, West Virginia residents may experience sticker shock, while big corporations get a tax break.
Edward W. Zawatski
Weirton
