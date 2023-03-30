Alpha Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma held their spring meeting at Pineville United Methodist Church March 23.
Alpha Theta is a society of women educators that was formed in Wyoming County on May 6, 1978. The purpose of Alpha Theta is to unite women educators of the world in a genuine spiritual fellowship and to honor women who have given or who evidence a potential for distinctive service in any field of education.
Vicki Knight Clay, chair of initiations; Rhonda Loving, presider; Debbie Marsh, first speaker; Sharon Norman, second speaker, and Pam Bailey, recording secretary, conducted the ceremony of initiation for new members Tina Adams, Phyllis Lusk Banther, Angel Brown, Sonja Davis, Andrea Halsey, and Amanda Worrell Henry.
As part of the initiation ceremony, Pam Bailey played the piano and lead the group in singing “The Delta Kappa Gamma Song,” written by Annie Webb Blanton and Cora M. Martin.
To complete initiation into membership, each new member signed the Official Initiate Register and accepted a red rose along with their framed certificate of membership.
Rhonda Loving, president, called the business meeting to order after the initiation ceremonies.
Camy Crouse lead the members in reciting the Delta Kappa Gamma Collect.
Pam Bailey read the minutes from the previous meeting that was held Dec. 8.
Members signed a card to send to treasurer Marsha Stevens.
In Marsha Stevens’ absence, Vicki Knight Clay presented the treasurer’s report.
Plans were made for participating in the State Conference, which will be a joint-hosting event with Phi chapter.
The chapter flower is a red rose, a beautiful creation from nature that reflects beauty of mind and spirit.
Rhonda Loving also recognized charter member, Betty Halsey, with a rose presentation.
The next meeting will be held at Twin Falls State Park on Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m.
Following the meeting, dinner was served by Camy Crouse, Rhonda Loving, Debbie Marsh, and Sharon Norman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.