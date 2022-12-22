Alpha Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma held their annual Christmas dinner meeting Dec. 8 in the fellowship hall of the Pineville United Methodist Church.
Current, previous, and prospective members participated in the holiday social.
Rhonda Loving, chapter president, conducted the business segment.
Marsha Stevens, chapter treasurer, presented the treasurer’s report.
Pam Bailey, recording secretary, read the minutes from the October meeting.
Pam Bailey played the piano as the Alpha Theta sisters sang several carols to ring in the Christmas season.
The group also participated in a Christmas towel gift exchange.
The next meeting will be held March 23, at which time the new initiates will participate in their initiation ceremony.
